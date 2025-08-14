AI Agents Target Complex Data Governance Workflows

Reltio has unveiled AgentFlow, an artificial intelligence platform designed to automate data governance and business operations through autonomous agents.

The cloud-based platform builds on Reltio's existing Data Cloud infrastructure to deliver what the company describes as purpose-built agents for enterprise data tasks. These include resolving data matches, enriching attribution details, identifying quality anomalies, and validating compliance data.

AgentFlow agents operate with conversational interfaces and can orchestrate multiple sub-agents to handle complex workflows. The platform integrates with various large language models and includes role-based access controls for different user types, from data stewards to business analysts.

Early access customers include Radisson Hotel Group and Eaton Corporation, who are developing agents for match resolution, hierarchy management, and data quality enhancement. Global consulting partners Cognizant, ZS, and TCS are supporting client implementations.

"Enterprises urgently need agentic AI applications that go beyond experimentation," said Manish Sood, Reltio CEO and founder. "Generic solutions can't deliver real outcomes without the context of enterprise knowledge."

The platform includes an MCP (Model Context Protocol) Server that allows enterprises to integrate Reltio agents with custom-built or third-party agents while maintaining data governance standards.

The MCP Server is available to customers now, while AgentFlow agents remain in early access with general availability planned for northern autumn 2025. Reltio has not disclosed pricing details.

https://www.reltio.com