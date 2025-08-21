Singtel subsidiary partners with Newgen for low-code

Technology services firm NCS Australia has announced a partnership with low-code platform provider Newgen Software to deliver digital transformation solutions.

The partnership combines NCS Australia's consulting capabilities with Newgen's NewgenONE platform, targeting organisations in finance, insurance, public sector and utilities seeking to modernise legacy systems.

Glenn Irvine, National Lead for Partner Solutions at NCS Australia, said the partnership aims to help clients adapt existing technology infrastructure without major IT overhauls.

Our approach caters specifically to enterprise clients, with experience in domains such as superannuation, insurance, and banking, providing the skill set necessary to connect and enhance legacy systems,” said Irvine.

Krishna Kumar, ANZ Country Head at Newgen Software, said: "Our partnership with NCS Australia will enable organisations across sectors to overcome technical debt and reimagine their operations using a robust and future-ready platform.

“I'm excited to see this partnership help both of our teams drive innovation and efficiency, helping enterprise-scale businesses be more future-ready and resilient."

The announcement comes as Australian enterprises increasingly seek low-code solutions to address digital transformation challenges while managing complex compliance requirements.

NCS Australia, a Singtel Group subsidiary, provides technology services across 57 specialisations to government and enterprise clients. The company has 13,000 staff across Asia Pacific.

Newgen Software was recognised in Forrester Research's Low-Code Platforms for Professional Developers Landscape Report (Q4 2024) for AI agents, business intelligence and integration capabilities.

https://www.ncs.co

https://www.newgensoft.com