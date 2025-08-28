Hyland Expands AWS Cloud Document Processing Deal

Enterprise content management provider Hyland has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services to accelerate development of AI-powered document processing solutions for regulated industries.

The agreement expands Hyland's existing technology partnership with AWS through enhanced cloud integration, joint go-to-market initiatives, and co-development of tools for managing unstructured data across healthcare, financial services, government, and insurance sectors.

The collaboration centres on Hyland's Content Innovation Cloud platform, which the company says transforms unstructured content into actionable data using artificial intelligence and automation technologies.

"This strategic agreement strengthens our collaboration with AWS and validates the value of the Content Innovation Cloud," said Steve Baird, Hyland's chief revenue officer. "It accelerates our ability to quickly expand access to advanced data management and automation solutions for organisations worldwide."

AWS Senior Manager Allison Johnson said the partnership would enable "agentic document processing," deploying intelligent agents to interpret, assess, and act on unstructured content.

“Together, we're equipping organizations with intelligent tools to modernize operations and make faster, smarter decisions powered by content intelligence," said Johnson.

Hyland claims the Content Innovation Cloud is "purpose-built for regulated industries" and features capabilities including semantic AI that "understands content with human-like reasoning."

The strategic agreement represents a deepening of Hyland's cloud-first strategy as the Cleveland-based company competes in the enterprise content management market against providers including Microsoft, OpenText, and IBM.