Cloudflare Platform blocks Shadow IT

Cloudflare has integrated its Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) platform with three major generative AI tools to address growing enterprise security concerns over workplace AI adoption.

The connectivity cloud company claims to be the first CASB provider to integrate directly with ChatGPT Enterprise, Claude by Anthropic, and Google Gemini, enabling realtime monitoring and control of employee AI usage.

The integrations allow Cloudflare's CASB to continuously scan these platforms for potential data security risks, providing automated alerts when sensitive corporate information may be exposed through AI interactions.

Notably absent from Cloudflare's integrations is Microsoft Copilot, despite its widespread enterprise adoption alongside the Office 365 suite.

According to Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince, the move addresses the tension between employee AI adoption and enterprise data protection.

"Employees are always looking for an edge - ways to save time, spark creativity, or boost efficiency," Prince said. "But there is often a missing link between rapid innovation and safety."

The announcement comes as organisations grapple with balancing AI productivity benefits against compliance and data security risks. Microsoft's research indicates three-quarters of employees now use generative AI tools for tasks including content editing, data summarisation, and code debugging.

The security controls include blocking unauthorised AI applications, preventing sensitive data sharing, and detecting potential intellectual property leaks through AI platforms.

https://www.cloudflare.com/