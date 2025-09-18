Entrust Partnership Targets Unstructured Data Security

Entrust, a provider of identity-centric security solutions, is incorporating ShardSecure's advanced data security technology to deliver comprehensive protection for unstructured data across diverse environments.

ShardSecure's Microshard technology provides agentless, file-level protection that integrates seamlessly into enterprise workflows.

Through this partnership, Entrust will leverage ShardSecure's Microshard technology to enhance security and resilience against data exfiltration and ransomware, protected by Entrust FIPS 140-3 Level 3 validated hardware security modules (HSMs), centralized key management, and scalable policy enforcement capabilities.

The partnership will further help organizations to safeguard sensitive data across hybrid, multi-cloud, and on-premises environments.

"Partnering with Entrust expands our market coverage to protect enterprises against the cyber risks posed by unstructured data, including AI data," said Bob Lam, CEO and Co-Founder, ShardSecure.

"This agreement underscores our mutual commitment to advancing cryptographic security and ransomware resilience, while delivering exceptional value to customers worldwide."

The partnership comes as organisations increasingly focus on securing unstructured data, particularly as artificial intelligence initiatives expand. Gartner research suggests 75% of organisations running GenAI initiatives will shift spending from structured to unstructured data security by 2026.

ShardSecure describes its technology as providing "agentless" file-level protection that operates without requiring software agents on endpoints. The company claims its system offers self-healing capabilities and compliance with FIPS 140-3.

