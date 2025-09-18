Archive360 and Neev Data Tackle SAP Data Silos

Archive360 and Neev Data have announced a strategic partnership to combine their platforms to deliver a single, governed repository for structured ERP records, unstructured documents, and all communication channels.

The solution integrates Neev Data’s SAP-certified connectors with Archive360’s cloud governance platform. Neev’s software extracts and normalises data from SAP and other legacy applications. The data is then managed within the Archive360 platform, which applies indexing, classification, and retention policies.

This allows compliance and legal teams to search and manage ERP records alongside emails and chat logs from a single console.

The partnership addresses a critical challenge facing organizations today: achieving a true "single pane" view of archived data. Most compliance teams must juggle separate tools for SAP and other ERP system content, as well as for email, chat, and other communications, all of which increases costs, complexity and risk.

According to the vendors, the unified platform can help decommission legacy systems when migrating to new environments like SAP S/4 HANA, while retaining access to historical data. The firms also claim that unifying this data makes it accessible for AI and analytics programs.

Neev's connectors extract SAP tables, documents, and attachments in an open format at scale and hand them off to Archive360's platform for indexing, classification, and retention management.

Archive360's engine applies a single set of compliance rules across both SAP and other ERP archived data along with communication data, ensuring consistent policy enforcement and providing holistic search capabilities.

“In today’s environment, organizations need a unified approach to data governance that spans all critical systems," said Vishal Awasthi, CEO at Neev. "Our partnership with Archive360 delivers exactly that, enabling data to flow from SAP systems into a comprehensive compliance framework that covers the entire enterprise data landscape."

Archive360 CEO Jerry Caviston added, “We're not just archiving data. Our unified platform governs how organizations ingest, store, access, and derive value from their most critical information assets".

https://www.archive360.com

https://www.neevdata.com