NE2NE tackles complex PDF data extraction

NE2NE has released an AI-assisted tool, PDFFlex, designed to extract data from complex PDF files, targeting businesses struggling with manual data entry processes.

NE2NE claims the tool can reduce data extraction times from hours to minutes for documents with embedded tables. The company targets HR departments processing payroll registers and law firms conducting wage audits.

The tool extracts data from PDFs and converts it into Excel spreadsheets, XML or JSON formats. PDFFlex includes AI validation to check extracted data against original documents and sends alerts for human review when needed.

PDF data extraction remains a significant challenge for businesses managing compliance processes and digital workflows. Many organisations still rely on manual data entry from complex documents, creating bottlenecks in automated systems.

NE2NE, founded in 2021, describes itself as "the world's only fully agnostic data integration platform". The company focuses on small-to-midsize businesses seeking automation solutions.

The launch addresses growing demand for automated document processing as organisations digitise operations. However, specific technical details about the AI tools used and security compliance standards were not disclosed.

Company founder Steven Pappadakes said PDFFlex "deepens our product suite to offer a more comprehensive way for small-to-midsize companies to bring all their data integrations under one roof."

https://ne2ne.com