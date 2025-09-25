Cloud Document Service Gets Generative AI Boost

Fujifilm Business Innovation has introduced Generative AI capabilities to its IWpro cloud document processing service, targeting small and medium businesses struggling with non-standard form digitisation.

The new Intelligent Data Capture Option uses AI-enhanced optical character recognition to extract data from business documents with varying layouts without requiring manual configuration.

The FUJIFILM IWpro Intelligent Data Capture Option utilizes generative AI to efficiently digitize data from quotations, purchase orders, delivery notes, and invoices used in business-to-business transactions. Its AI-enhanced OCR technology accurately extracts information appearing in line-items tables - despite wide variations in document formats - and converts it into structured digital data.

Structured data output is provided in formats compatible with downstream systems such as sales or accounting platform, enabling smooth processing of subsequent tasks including order registration, payments, and journal entries. The service eliminates the need for customer-side prompt configuration, reducing setup effort while helping streamline document processing operations.

Previously, extracting necessary data from “ledger sheets” in FUJIFILM IWpro would require either specifying reading positions (coordinates) or pulling information located around predefined keywords. While effective for standardized form, this approach was challenging for non-standardized, company-specific layouts.

It also limits the items that could be reliably captured – particularly for critical order information such as item names, quantities, and amounts within line-items tables that can vary in length and layouts. This often resulted in manual data entry.

To address this, FUJIFILM Business Innovation has enabled robust reading of line items tables in non-standard ledger sheets using OCR powered by generative AI. The technology is able to structurally recognize text and tabular information while also interpreting the semantic meaning of each field.

For example, it will be able to associate “item-names” with its corresponding quantity and amount. As a result, the attributes and relationships of the data are preserved and output as structured digital information ready for use in subsequent systems.

FUJIFILM IWpro supports the full workflow from multifunction printer scanning and document capture to data extraction and output.

The service supports direct integration with Cybozu's Kintone platform and outputs data in formats for downstream business systems. Documents are processed through Fujifilm's cloud infrastructure.

https://www.fujifilm.com/fbau/en/products/au-software-products/fujifilm-iwpro