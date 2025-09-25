AI Data Filter Addresses Compliance Concerns

Enterprise data management specialist Komprise has launched its Intelligent AI Ingest system to help organisations safely filter unstructured data for artificial intelligence applications while maintaining compliance and security controls.

The company has announced general availability of the Smart Data Workflow ingestion engine, targeting enterprise concerns about data governance and sensitive information exposure in AI deployments.

The system addresses three critical challenges identified in Komprise's recent AI Data and Enterprise Risk survey: suboptimal AI outcomes from poor-quality data, high inferencing costs from irrelevant information, and security risks from bulk data ingestion that can expose sensitive information.

For compliance managers and CISOs, the platform includes built-in personally identifiable information detection and custom sensitive data classification to reduce compliance violations. The system maintains automated audit trails documenting data lineage for regulatory reporting requirements.

Kumar K. Goswami, Komprise CEO, said the solution helps organisations "untangle the mess of unstructured data to gain the greatest competitive advantage with AI" while addressing customer concerns about efficiently moving appropriate data to AI systems.

Performance and Architecture

The platform delivers a metadata-rich global file index providing enterprise-wide visibility of file data through simple queries. Komprise claims 2X performance improvement over major cloud provider data transfer tools through purpose-built transfer engines and massively parallel architecture.

The elastic grid architecture processes multiple network interfaces, share engines, and thread pools simultaneously, enabling rapid indexing across billions of files while moving large data volumes to various AI tools and services.

Research firm Gartner notes that modern Data Storage Management Services solutions are "foundational to business analytics and generative AI initiatives, helping enterprises unlock the full value of their data by making it more discoverable, contextualised and actionable."

