archTIS Acquires US Data Security Firm Spirion

Australian data-centric security provider archTIS has completed its acquisition of US-based Spirion, a provider of sensitive data discovery and classification solutions.

The deal brings 150 enterprise customers and 38 employees to archTIS, expanding its North American footprint across healthcare, financial services, government and education sectors. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

The acquisition merges Spirion's data discovery and classification capabilities with archTIS' Attribute-Based Access Control (ABAC) technologies. The combined portfolio addresses data security and governance across cloud and on-premises environments, including Microsoft 365 and SharePoint.

"The integration of Spirion's data discovery platform with our secure collaboration and access control technologies creates one of the most comprehensive Zero Trust data-centric security portfolios available today," archTIS CEO Daniel Lai said.

Kevin Coppins, Spirion's CEO, has been appointed archTIS Executive Vice President, Commercial Enterprise Solutions and General Manager of the Americas. Ryan Tully, Spirion's Chief Product Officer, continues in that role for the combined entity.

Coppins said the combined solutions "create the enterprise data control point, the critical juncture where data-related decisions are made, policies are enforced, and workflows for data security, compliance, and usage converge".

The acquisition positions archTIS to address growing demand for zero trust architecture and data-centric security solutions. Organisations face increasing pressure to discover, classify and govern sensitive data across hybrid environments while meeting complex compliance requirements.

The combination of DSPM and Data Access Governance (DAG) capabilities enables organisations to identify where sensitive data resides, classify it appropriately, and enforce granular access controls - addressing a critical gap in many enterprise security programs.