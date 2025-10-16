Automation Vendor Adds Agentic Document Extraction

Swiss automation software provider TCG Process has integrated LandingAI's Agentic Document Extraction technology into its OCTO workflow platform.

The integration adds AI-powered document processing capabilities to OCTO's existing suite of 140 automation activities. Users can now access ADE's extraction technology directly within their workflow designs.

TCG Process joined LandingAI's Builder Program, which provides developer support and API access for organisations building applications using the document extraction service.

OCTO is marketed as a no-code platform for automating document-intensive business processes

The platform transforms unstructured data from documents into actionable business information, helping organizations drive accuracy, efficiency and compliance across critical operations.

With over 140 pre-built automation activities, OCTO enables users to design and deploy end-to-end document workflows quickly – leveraging AI services for data extraction, validation bots to ensure accuracy, workflow orchestration tools, and now a new LandingAI activity, which integrates ADE directly into the automation ecosystem.

“We’re honored to be among the first partners in LandingAI’s new Builder Program and to introduce LandingAI’s ADE in OCTO,” said Neil Walker, Head of Product at TCG Process. “This collaboration gives our customers even more flexibility to harness AI in a secure, controlled environment.”

“We designed the Builder Program to help organizations build, launch, and scale with confidence,” said Tony Li, VP of Partnerships and BD at LandingAI. “We’re excited to welcome TCG Process into the ADE ecosystem and help them bring powerful, real-world solutions to life.”

