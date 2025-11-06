Featuring a redesigned interface and expanded workflow automation capabilities for document processing operations, OPEX Corporation has released version 8.0 of its CertainScan Intelligent Document Imaging Software Suite.

The new release aims to simplify complex document capture processes through what the company claims are faster configuration options, improved default settings, and modernised usability features. According to OPEX, the updated platform enables users without specialised technical skills to implement intelligent capture workflows.

CertainScan 8.0 integrates several modules including ProcessLink, ScanLink, Virtual ReScan, and CertainScan Edit, which work together to minimise manual corrections during document processing. Additional components include Transform for direct data delivery to downstream systems and Monitor for realtime process oversight.

The latest version also incorporates OPEX Insight, an analytics module providing operational metrics designed to help organisations track productivity across their document capture processes.

Dann Worrell, President of the Document and Mail Automation division at OPEX, said "CertainScan 8.0 represents the next generation of imaging software powering our portfolio of scanning solutions.

“Our newest release has the capacity to manage highly complex job set-ups, while offering a simplified user interface that accelerates the onboarding process of employees and jobs.

“It enables more users to deploy intelligent capture workflows without the need for expert-level technical skills, and reliably delivers outstanding capabilities, performance and value."

The software update comes as OPEX approaches its 50th anniversary in 2025. The New Jersey-based company operates facilities across the United States, Europe, and Australia with approximately 1,600 employees.

https://www.opex.com