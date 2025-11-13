PaperCut delivers one-click data extraction

Intelligent document processing capability has been embedded directly within PaperCut MF and PaperCut Hive. AIDA, an AI-powered document processing platform, is partnering with Selectec to integrate advanced data extraction and automation features into PaperCut's scanning and print workflows.

The integration enables organisations to move beyond standard optical character recognition, immediately extracting data from scanned documents without templates or manual configuration.

This integration also enables data input at the MFP. Teams can append metadata directly from the touchscreen, streamlining workflows like expense tracking or invoice routing without leaving the device.

The partnership addresses a critical gap in enterprise document workflows. Organisations managing complex compliance processes face challenges balancing automation with governance requirements.

Compliance managers, records managers and information governance teams must ensure documents are properly classified, validated and routed according to regulatory standards whilst reducing manual processing time.

The AIDA platform leverages hybrid artificial intelligence technology, allowing the system to learn from a single document example. The technology processes both structured and unstructured documents including invoices, contracts, forms and receipts without requiring predefined templates or extensive training data.

Once data is extracted, organisations can trigger automated workflows including archiving, task distribution, payment processing or business intelligence reporting.

This capability integrates with PaperCut's existing governance features. PaperCut MF provides comprehensive audit trails, job logging and document archiving functionality critical for regulated industries including healthcare, finance and legal sectors.

PaperCut's recent 24.1 release introduced enhanced scan reporting, enabling visibility into who scanned what, where and when, with custom filtering capabilities for compliance monitoring.

https://www.papercut.com