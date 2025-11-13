GenRocket expands synthetic data beyond database tables

GenRocket's new Unstructured Data Accelerator enables organisations to generate documents and images for testing, compliance and AI without exposing sensitive information. The platform creates synthetic versions of PDFs, images and document files while maintaining the same structural integrity, business logic and compliance standards as its structured data generation tools.

This expansion makes GenRocket the only vendor providing design-driven synthetic data generation across structured, semi-structured and unstructured formats, according to the company.

"This is the natural next step in the evolution of synthetic data," said Garth Rose, CEO and Co-Founder of GenRocket.

The new capability aims to support document-heavy sectors including financial services, insurance and healthcare, where organisations need realistic but privacy-safe data for testing workflows, validating compliance and training AI models.

For governance and compliance managers, the platform enables generation of compliant test data that mirrors production environments without exposing protected health information (PHI) or personally identifiable information (PII).

Healthcare organisations can now produce synthetic versions of electronic health records and insurance claims, while financial institutions can generate synthetic financial statements and forms.

The technology also addresses the growing need for high-quality unstructured data to train document processing AI models without the privacy risks of using real customer information.

https://www.genrocket.com