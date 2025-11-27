JAIDE AI Assistant Emphasises Data Sovereignty

PLANET AI, a German-based artificial intelligence vendor, is expanding its document processing platform with JAIDE, an AI assistant built for organisations handling sensitive data in regulated sectors.

The solution runs on-premises, in private cloud, or hybrid environments, ensuring complete data sovereignty without reliance on US cloud providers.

JAIDE addresses the challenge of extracting actionable intelligence from unstructured corporate data without relying on external cloud infrastructure. The deployment model offers organisations complete control over data handling - a critical consideration for industries bound by stringent privacy regulations.

“JAIDE is not just another chatbot,” says Jesper Kleinjohann, CEO of PLANET AI GmbH.

“Our solution uses specialized AI agents that work together. For example, one agent handles and understands incoming documents, another manages business process logic, and a third connects external tools and domain-specific sources. This orchestration delivers far more accurate results than a single generic model.”

Instead of forcing users to craft the perfect prompt, JAIDE guides them through pre-built, industry-specific processes.

It also integrates with IDA, PLANET AI’s document processing solution

The model-agnostic architecture supports integration of various Large Language Models, adapting to customer requirements and deployment scenarios.

PLANET AI identifies three primary applications: knowledge management for technical service environments (locating manuals and maintenance records), tender analysis for public and private sector procurement, and administrative document creation with AI assistance. Each solution has undergone collaborative development with customers, though the vendor did not name reference accounts or disclose deployment numbers.

https://www.planet-ai.com