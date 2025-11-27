Guidewire Bolsters KM With Pronavigator Buy

Guidewire has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire ProNavigator, an AI-powered knowledge management platform specialised for property and casualty insurers.

The acquisition will integrate ProNavigator's context-aware intelligence across Guidewire's platform, enhancing decision-making capabilities for underwriters, claims adjusters and customer service representatives.

ProNavigator's technology delivers precise information within insurance workflows, helping professionals access institutional knowledge across claims, underwriting and distribution channels.

"ProNavigator, inside of Guidewire, makes every insurance professional an expert," said Mike Rosenbaum, Chief Executive Officer, Guidewire.

Currently used by 34 insurance organisations, including 12 shared customers with Guidewire, the platform helps reduce claim cycle times and accelerate employee onboarding according to the companies.

The integration aims to provide advanced search and contextual knowledge retrieval capabilities that Guidewire claims will help insurers deliver faster responses and more personalised guidance to customers.

ProNavigator CEO Joseph D'Souza and his team will join Guidewire once the acquisition closes, which is expected in the second quarter of Guidewire's fiscal year 2026.

Laura Drabik, Chief Evangelist at Guidewire, described context-aware knowledge as "the next frontier of intelligence for the P&C industry."

ProNavigator was previously a participant in Guidewire's Insurtech Vanguards incubator program before the acquisition.

The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed in the announcement.

