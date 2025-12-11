Process designer converts text into visual workflows

Canadian knowledge management vendor Procedureflow has released two AI-powered features targeting organisations managing complex compliance processes and procedural documentation.

The company's AI Search tool uses natural language processing to interpret search queries, while AI Process Designer converts text-based procedures into editable visual workflow diagrams, according to the vendor.

Procedureflow CEO Daniella DeGrace said the tools aim to reduce the time required for agents to find procedural information and for process owners to create documentation.

The AI Search feature analyses user intent rather than keyword matching, the vendor claims. Users can enter conversational queries to retrieve relevant process workflows from the knowledge base.

AI Process Designer uses generative AI to transform existing text documents into structured flowcharts. Users can import procedures and edit the resulting diagrams.

The features address challenges identified in knowledge management research. Gartner estimates poor data quality costs organisations an average of $US12.9 million annually, while the research firm notes AI and machine learning technologies make foundational knowledge management practices more essential rather than eliminating them.

The announcement follows a broader industry trend of knowledge management platforms incorporating AI capabilities. Microsoft, ServiceNow, and other enterprise software vendors have released similar natural language search and process automation features throughout 2024 and 2025.

Procedureflow did not disclose pricing, availability dates, or whether the AI features require additional licensing beyond the base platform. The company also did not specify data privacy protocols, training data sources, or compliance certifications for the AI models.

https://www.procedureflow.com