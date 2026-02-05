OpenText Brings Capture Software to Private Cloud

OpenText has added a private cloud deployment option for its Capture document processing platform. The single-tenant environment aims to address organisations requiring cloud scalability while maintaining data sovereignty and compliance control.

The offering sits within OpenText’s Private Cloud infrastructure, where the vendor manages hosting, maintenance and operations. Customers retain control over upgrade timing and access to design and administration tools.

OpenText claims the deployment model can reduce IT costs by 30-40% through elimination of physical server maintenance and unused resource charges.

The platform uses AI to automate document classification, data extraction and validation across multiple input channels including bulk scanning, email, fax and mobile documents.

OpenText positions this as addressing high-volume use cases such as invoice processing, HR onboarding and customer service workflows.

With the latest updates like OpenText Capture 25.4, business administration teams gain web access to intuitive dashboards for real-time monitoring and instant data corrections, enabling them to stay in control of capture operations from any device.

Private cloud deployments represent a middle path between public cloud and on-premises infrastructure. Organisations in regulated industries increasingly seek this model to balance modernisation requirements with data residency and compliance obligations.

The division of responsibilities places infrastructure management, security patching and performance monitoring with OpenText, while customers configure workflows and business processes.

https://www.opentext.com