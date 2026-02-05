MediRecords targets inbox overload

Medical practices could save up to two hours daily managing incoming documents under an AI automation tool entering early release in 2026.

MediRecords' Evolve Direct automates document classification, patient matching and provider assignment for clinical inbox management. The vendor claims the tool reduces manual processing from 18 clicks to three, an 83% reduction.

Beta testing with clinics operating up to 10 doctors showed potential time savings of 120 minutes per day, according to the vendor. This represents approximately 480 hours annually.

The system analyses incoming documents, assigns them to the correct provider, matches them to patient records and performs virus scanning. Unmatched documents are directed to a holding area for manual review.

Healthcare administrative burden has intensified as practices manage increasing document volumes from pathology results, specialist reports and patient correspondence.

Staff traditionally download documents from external systems, locate the relevant patient file and manually upload attachments, a workflow vulnerable to misfiling errors.

MediRecords founder and chief executive Matthew Galetto said the tool addresses cost and time pressures.

"Evolve Direct provides a significant boost for clinics under increasing cost and time pressures. By largely automating inbox management, we're helping practices reclaim hours each week, reduce risk and focus on delivering quality care," he said.

The release forms part of a broader multi-agent AI strategy. MediRecords has deployed Evolve Patient Summary, which generates clinical record snapshots, with additional AI agents planned for 2026.

