Insurance AI Partnership Targets Document Backlog, Compliance

Insurance technology provider ICE-Tech has integrated intelligent document processing technology from TCG Process into its Alice software platform, automating the ingestion, validation and routing of unstructured content — including emails and attachments — across policy issuance, claims and mid-term adjustment workflows.

ICE-Tech's Alice framework structures AI deployments around three published requirements: Compliant, Open and Safe. Under this model, any partner solution integrated into Alice must demonstrate explainability, a full audit trail and human-in-the-loop controls before deployment in the ICE-Tech cloud environment.

The framework's "Open" designation refers to architecture openness — partner solutions are permitted provided they meet ICE-Tech's compliance and safety thresholds — rather than open-source licensing.

TCG Process's document ingestion technology was assessed against what the announcement describes as "AI/ML safety standards.”

TCG Process's core product, DocProStar, is an intelligent document processing (IDP) solution that extracts and classifies data from unstructured sources. Within the Alice framework, this capability is applied to the specific document flows common in insurance — FNOL emails, policy documents, attachments and correspondence — and routes extracted data into downstream policy and claims systems.

The automation targets the re-keying burden that arises when claims or policy teams manually extract information from incoming documents before entry into core systems — a process familiar to records and information managers across banking, legal, healthcare and government, not just insurance.

The integration is already live in production with an unnamed client described by both vendors as a "leading specialist insurer."

The reported outcomes include:

More than 30,000 manual interactions removed per year

30 to 40 minutes saved per claim through automated First Notice of Loss (FNOL) intake

A claimed 75% increase in claims operational input capacity

Exception handling time reduced from 15-25 minutes to an average of four minutes

https://ice-tech.com

https://www.tcgprocess.com