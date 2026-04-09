HiDock extracts Action Items from Conversations

Turning meeting transcripts into automated task lists is the promise behind HiNotes 3.0, a significant update from HiDock that repositions its note-taking platform from passive transcription toward post-meeting workflow management.

The company is making it available immediately to existing users at no additional charge. A Pro Membership tier offering advanced features is available, though pricing was not disclosed in the announcement.

HiNotes 3.0 introduces a redesigned three-pane interface consolidating notes, AI-generated tasks and schedules into a single view. The platform automatically extracts action items from meeting transcripts, organises them into prioritised task lists and maintains links to the original conversation context - addressing a persistent pain point for managers tracking decisions and commitments across distributed teams.

The update also introduces Smart Labels for automatic note categorisation, Speaker Suggestions that identify meeting participants based on prior meeting history and contact data, and Whisper Note Aggregation, which merges multiple standalone recordings into a single structured document. HiDock says these features reduce manual organisation effort.

HiNotes 3.0 supports seven AI models, including GPT-5.4, Claude Sonnet 4.6 and Gemini 3.1 Pro, according to the vendor. The ability to select AI models for specific tasks - summarisation, analysis or structured output - gives organisations a degree of control over their AI processing pipelines, a consideration increasingly relevant to enterprise AI governance frameworks.

The platform integrates with HiDock’s P1 hardware device, which captures audio through personal earbuds anywhere.

HiNotes 3.0 is available immediately. The free tier includes transcription and AI summaries.

https://hidock.com