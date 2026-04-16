Docusign Adds AI Assistant to Speed Contract Reviews

Organisations using Docusign’s Intelligent Agreement Management platform can now deploy an AI-powered contract review assistant that analyses agreements, flags risky terms, suggests edits, and generates legal playbooks.

The tool - called AI-Assisted Review - is powered by Iris, Docusign’s proprietary AI engine. It lets users interrogate contract terms in plain language, asking questions such as whether a contract auto-renews, and receive answers linked to specific clauses.

The assistant also supports playbook management. Legal teams can compare contracts against existing playbooks to identify deviations, or generate new playbooks from standard templates. Docusign says this standardises review across teams, enabling staff outside the legal department to handle routine agreements with less central oversight.

The feature is available to Docusign CLM and Agreement Desk customers on select plans, globally.

"Contract review has traditionally been one of the biggest bottlenecks in how agreements move through a business," said Dmitri Krakovsky, Chief Product Officer at Docusign.

"With the new contract review assistant, legal teams can quickly understand contracts, identify risks, and generate edits in seconds. Because it's built on the Docusign IAM platform, those actions flow directly into the broader agreement workflow, helping legal stay connected with sales, procurement, HR, and other teams across the company."

Docusign cited internal performance data claiming its own legal team saved up to 15 minutes per NDA review and reduced MSA negotiation time by 30 to 60 minutes.

The company also cited a Deloitte 2025 report, in which over 70 per cent of legal leaders said agreement management tools improved caseloads and legal outcomes.

The launch comes as AI adoption for contract review is accelerating rapidly across in-house legal teams. A LegalOn Technologies survey of 452 in-house legal professionals, published in January 2026, found that active AI use in contract review had nearly quadrupled since 2024, with more than half of teams using or evaluating the technology.

AI-Assisted Review is integrated with the broader Docusign IAM platform, allowing reviewers to move between IAM and Microsoft Word within agreement creation workflows. Docusign has not detailed support for other document environments.

https://www.docusign.com