OpenAI workspace agents target enterprise AI race

OpenAI has introduced workspace agents in ChatGPT, enabling business teams to build shared AI agents that automate complex, long-running workflows across an organisation.

The feature is powered by OpenAI's Codex model and represents a significant evolution of the company's earlier custom GPT functionality. Unlike custom GPTs, which responded to individual conversational prompts, workspace agents run continuously in the cloud and can execute multi-step tasks without repeated human input.

Teams can use workspace agents to prepare reports, write code, respond to messages, and route information across business tools including Slack. Agents can be built once and shared across an organisation, with the ability to retain context between sessions and connect to external applications.

"Workspace agents are designed for that kind of work," OpenAI said in its announcement. "They can gather context from the right systems, follow team processes, ask for approval when needed, and keep work moving across tools."

The capability is available as a research preview for ChatGPT Business, Enterprise, Edu, and Teachers subscribers. Enterprise and Edu administrators can activate the feature through role-based access controls that govern which users can create agents and which tools they are permitted to use.

Workspace agents are free to use until 6 May 2026, after which OpenAI will apply a credit-based pricing model. The company did not disclose specific pricing details at launch.

OpenAI said it is taking steps to protect workspace agents from prompt injection attacks and other security threats. Organisations can restrict the data and tools agents are permitted to access, and can require human approval before an agent executes sensitive actions.

Example use cases outlined by OpenAI include a software review agent that triages IT requests and enforces procurement policy, a product feedback routing agent that draws from Slack and support channels, and a weekly metrics reporting agent that automatically pulls data, generates charts and delivers business reports.

Existing custom GPTs will remain available while organisations evaluate workspace agents. OpenAI said it plans to release a migration tool that will allow users to convert their custom GPTs into workspace agents at a later date.

The launch intensifies competition in the enterprise agentic AI market, where Google, Microsoft, and Amazon are each investing heavily in autonomous workflow tools. OpenAI framed workspace agents as an early step toward AI systems that can collaborate alongside human workers within the tools and processes where work already occurs.

Workspace agents can be created by clicking the Agents option in the ChatGPT sidebar and describing a workflow in natural language. ChatGPT then guides the user through configuring steps, connecting tools, and testing the agent before deployment.