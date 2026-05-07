Data Quality Scores Go Live in ServiceNow

Poor data quality is a leading reason AI initiatives stall in production. Enterprise teams using ServiceNow will now see data quality scores directly on assets in its Data Catalogue, before those assets power AI models or business decisions.

Data management software provider Ataccama has announced an integration with ServiceNow that surfaces quality assessments alongside data assets in the ServiceNow Data Catalogue.

These include colour-coded quality-tier badges, specific failure findings, and observability signals such as schema changes and volume anomalies.

When a ServiceNow user or AI agent selects a data asset, it can immediately view Ataccama's quality assessment.

Data lineage, downstream impact and business criticality information are also visible within the same interface. Teams can trace root causes and prioritise fixes without switching tools.

The two companies say the integration addresses a core challenge in enterprise AI deployment. Without quality signals embedded at the point of data discovery, AI workflows and automated decisions may proceed on data that has not been validated for fitness.

Quality scores are based on Ataccama's Data Trust Index. Data stewards and business users in ServiceNow work from the same quality signals monitored by data engineers in Ataccama, according to the company.

A shared quality view aims to reduce reconciliation across tools and surface issues before they affect downstream outcomes.

https://www.ataccama.com