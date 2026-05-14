SAP Bets ERP Future On Agentic Workflows

SAP has used its Sapphire conference in Orlando to position itself as a business AI company rather than an enterprise software vendor, unveiling what it calls the Autonomous Enterprise alongside a unified AI platform, a portfolio of more than 200 agents and a €100 million fund for partner-led deployments.

The launch combines three elements. SAP Business AI Platform brings together SAP Business Technology Platform, SAP Business Data Cloud and SAP Business AI into a single governed environment. SAP Autonomous Suite layers AI agents over existing applications to run processes end-to-end. Joule Work becomes the front-door user experience across desktop, mobile and voice.

More than 50 domain-specific Joule Assistants will sit across finance, supply chain, procurement, human capital management and customer experience. SAP says these will orchestrate a subset of over 200 specialised agents. As one illustration, an Autonomous Close Assistant is intended to compress the financial close cycle from weeks to days through automated journal entries, reconciliation and error resolution.

An Industry AI portfolio adds seven autonomous solutions that embed sector-specific process logic, data models and regulatory requirements. SAP showcased work with German utility RWE under an Autonomous Asset Management scenario, in which agents analyse incident data to identify likely root causes and generate pre-filled work orders for offshore wind turbines.

At the centre is the SAP Knowledge Graph, which provides AI agents with a structured map of business entities, processes and relationships across a customer's SAP landscape. Joule Studio is positioned as SAP's AI-first build environment for enterprise agents, applications and workflows, with no-code, pro-code and AI framework options.

“For the mission-critical processes of our customers, ‘almost right’ just isn’t good enough,” said Christian Klein, CEO of SAP SE. “By uniting SAP Business AI Platform with SAP Autonomous Suite, we anchor AI agents in the business processes, data and governance so they can deliver accurate, compliant and secure outcomes, unlocking new sources of revenue and meaningful cost savings.”

SAP also announced a wide partner slate. Anthropic's Claude is among the foundation models powering Joule agents across human resources, procurement and supply chain. Amazon Web Services will provide zero-copy data integration between SAP Business Data Cloud and Amazon Athena. Google Cloud and Microsoft enable bidirectional agent-to-agent interoperability between Joule and external agent frameworks.

Mistral AI and Cohere supply sovereign model options on SAP's cloud infrastructure. NVIDIA's OpenShell underpins the Joule Studio runtime, isolating each agent in a sandboxed environment with configurable policies. Palantir and Accenture are positioned as implementation partners for complex data migration scenarios.

Customer transition pathways have been reset. RISE with SAP customers receive a contractual commitment to activate three Joule Assistants within their first year, while SAP GROW customers get full portfolio access at onboarding. SAP S/4HANA on-premises and ERP Central Component customers that commit to transitioning the majority of their landscape to SAP Cloud ERP gain access to selected AI scenarios.

SAP also said new agent-led transformation tooling could reduce ERP migration effort by more than 35 percent through automated system analysis, code remediation, configuration and testing.

Oracle, Microsoft, Workday and Salesforce have all announced overlapping agentic capabilities for finance, supply chain and human capital management.

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