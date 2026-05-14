ABBYY and ParaScript Unite for Handwritten Document AI

A new alliance between document processing companies ParaScript and ABBYY brings handwriting recognition and fraud detection capabilities into ABBYY's established optical character recognition (OCR) and intelligent document processing (IDP) platform.

The integration combines ABBYY's platform with ParaScript's handwriting and signature recognition, and payment fraud detection, to create a unified document intelligence workflow.

The companies say this allows organisations to process the full spectrum of document types - from structured printed forms to complex handwritten content - without replacing existing infrastructure.

“Document workflows are becoming more complex, and organizations need solutions that can adapt without increasing operational burden,” said Bruce Orcutt, Chief Marketing Officer at ABBYY.

“Our collaboration with ParaScript reflects a shared focus on helping enterprises move beyond fragmented approaches and build more intelligent, scalable automation strategies for the future.”

ParaScript's software development kit is already integrated with ABBYY FlexiCapture, the established on-premises IDP platform. Integration with ABBYY Vantage, the company's cloud-based IDP platform, is planned but not yet available.

The alliance targets financial services, banking, healthcare, insurance and government sectors, where high-volume document processing, fraud prevention and extraction accuracy are operationally critical.

Specific use cases include cheque and remittance processing, loan documentation, identity verification and records management requiring consistent, high-quality data extraction.

https://www.parascript.com