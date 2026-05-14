Rossum IDP Joins Coupa Source-To-Pay Stack

Spend management vendor Coupa has acquired intelligent document processing specialist Rossum, moving a two-year technology partnership inside its own walls and extending the capability across its full source-to-pay platform.

The acquisition was announced at Coupa Inspire 2026 in Las Vegas. Deal terms were not disclosed. The two companies have worked together since 2024 on automating complex invoicing for accounts payable teams, with Rossum's document processing already embedded in the Coupa platform for that workflow.

Coupa says the next step is to take Rossum's capability beyond accounts payable and into the broader Coupa portfolio, covering both direct and indirect spend. The intent is to combine Rossum's transactional intelligence with Coupa's Navi agentic AI fleet across source-to-pay.

Rossum positions its architecture as moving beyond legacy optical character recognition. Its transactional intelligence is powered by what the company calls a transactional large language model, or T-LLM, trained on tens of millions of documents and described as continuously learning from each customer's document set.

Tomáš Gogár, Rossum CEO and Co-Founder, framed the deal as the natural evolution of a partnership built on a shared AI-first culture.

"By combining our proprietary T-LLM transactional intelligence with Coupa's massive $10T data set, we are well positioned to create immediate customer value and fundamentally change how the world buys and sells."

Kirkland and Ellis served as counsel to Coupa. Guggenheim Securities was exclusive financial advisor to Rossum, with Orrick, Herrington and Sutcliffe as legal advisor.

https://www.coupa.com