Quest pitches single platform for data trust

Data management vendor Quest Software has added AI-powered data modelling and expanded governance assistants to its Trusted Data Management Platform. The expansion targets fragmentation between modelling, governance and AI tools that the company says erodes trust in data products.

The two new releases are Quest Data Modeler, a cloud-native modelling tool, and Quest Data Intelligence, which extends the platform's library of AI assistants. The assistants span governance, lineage, compliance, data products, data quality and natural-language access to governed data.

Quest claims its platform is the industry's only unified, end-to-end SaaS platform for trusted, AI-ready data. The vendor also claims no other solution covers both data modelling and governance in a single offering.

Quest Data Modeler includes AI-assisted modelling through a natural-language interface, real-time collaborative modelling, and a centralised model repository with version history and conflict resolution. Full-stack conceptual, logical and physical modelling are included in one workspace.

The Modeler supports hybrid and cloud environments including Microsoft Fabric, Databricks and Snowflake. Quest said modelling cycles drop from weeks to hours without sacrificing audit trails.

A migration path is offered for existing erwin customers, who can move assets while maintaining hybrid workflows.

Quest Data Intelligence adds an AI-Powered Policy Manager that generates policies from regulatory frameworks. Frameworks supported include the EU AI Act, the NIST AI Risk Management Framework and GDPR.

Quest said the manager supports realtime policy enforcement at the point of data access, with continuous compliance monitoring and full audit trails.

The expanded QuestAI Assistant library is claimed to help organisations develop business glossaries up to 75 per cent faster and onboard new data sources up to 10 times faster. Quest did not detail methodology or baseline comparisons for these efficiency figures.

A Universal Semantic Assistant provides natural-language access to governed data via Quest's semantic layer.

”Trusted data is the backbone of any modern AI strategy, and our continued innovation is helping organizations turn AI ambition into real business value – with lower risk, higher accuracy, and the trusted data that makes faster AI deployment possible,” said Michael Laudon, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Quest Software.

“At the pace we’re all moving in the AI era, trust can’t be tacked on after the fact – it has to be baked in from the start, or AI initiatives stall. That’s why we designed the Quest Trusted Data Management Platform with multiple entry points, each aligned to different stages of enterprise data and AI maturity, so we can meet our customers where they are.

“Some organizations are just beginning to address data visibility and quality; others are operationalizing governance and lineage to meet regulatory and risk requirements; and the most advanced are managing data as a product making it continuously trusted, reusable, and scalable for AI, analytics, and automation.

“By adding AI-powered data modelling and data intelligence, we are providing organizations with a first-of-its-kind solution that spans the entire data lifecycle, and helps them achieve trusted, AI-ready data faster – no matter where they are in their journey.”

https://www.quest.com