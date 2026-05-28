PIQNIC Launches Microsoft 365 Integration

A new integration between the PIQNIC document management system and Microsoft 365 gives organisations a smarter way to manage documents, emails, versions, metadata, compliance and business processes, according to the NZ-based developer.

It wraps an enterprise document management layer around Word, Outlook and other Microsoft productivity tools.

The release lets users save documents and emails from inside Microsoft 365 with metadata, retention rules, access controls and audit history applied automatically. Files are organised by what they are - clients, projects, matters, cases, contracts or suppliers - rather than by storage location.

PIQNIC positions the integration as a fix for document sprawl across SharePoint sites, Teams channels, OneDrive folders and inboxes.

“Microsoft 365 is productivity software. It helps people create documents. But creating documents and managing documents are two very different things,” said Aaron Cornelius, Founder and CEO of PIQNIC.

“Most organisations have accepted document chaos as normal because they have nothing better to compare it with. PIQNIC changes that. We give teams the Microsoft experience they already know, but with proper document management, workflow and compliance built around it.”

The integration connects documents into broader business processes, including approvals, tasks, notifications and retention policy enforcement. Workflow orchestration sits on the same platform as document storage and metadata.

The target buyer is the organisation that has outgrown native Microsoft filing but resists deploying a full standalone records management system. PIQNIC names legal, finance, operations, education and consumer finance as primary segments.

PIQNIC's differentiator, according to the vendor, is that workflow, document management and compliance run from a single platform rather than separate point products.

https://piqnic.com/