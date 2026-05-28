Agentic AI Bundles for the CFO and CIO

Automation Anywhere has launched two pre-built agentic AI suites targeting whole IT and finance functions. The company pitches them as a route past the stalled pilot phase plaguing much enterprise AI investment.

Autonomous IT and Autonomous Finance combine AI agents, process intelligence, key performance indicators, governance controls and pre-built connectors for major enterprise platforms.

Autonomous IT is aimed at the office of the CIO. It covers IT service management, cloud operations, security operations, compliance, identity and access management, financial operations and service continuity. The package ships with more than 45 agents handling over 70 tasks.

Autonomous Finance covers quote-to-cash, procure-to-pay, record-to-report, financial planning and analysis, treasury, payroll, tax and controls. It includes more than 55 agents covering 100-plus tasks, with built-in enterprise resource planning integrations.

Automation Anywhere claims customers can achieve more than 90 per cent straight-through processing for accounts payable using the finance package.

"Enterprises do not need more isolated AI experiments. They need a practical path to run core functions with greater autonomy, control, and measurable value," said Mihir Shukla, CEO and Board Chairman of Automation Anywhere.

"Autonomous IT and Autonomous Finance give leaders a faster starting point with pre-built agents, process intelligence, controls, and roadmaps designed for how their functions actually run."

https://www.automationanywhere.com/