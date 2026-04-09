Make records capture easy to drive adoption

Records & Information Management Month 2026 is underway. After years of working with organisations on records and information management, one lesson stands out clearly: if you want records captured, make capture easy.

Most organisations already understand why records matter. Compliance, risk management and accountability are rarely in question. The real issue is effort. When record capture feels like extra work, it simply doesn't happen consistently.

The failure point is almost always the same. Organisations rely on policies and good intentions, then expect people to remember what needs to be captured, stop what they're doing to file information elsewhere, manually name and classify records, and make judgement calls under time pressure. Even highly engaged teams struggle in this model - not because they don't care, but because friction always wins in a busy environment.

The biggest improvements occur when record keeping is no longer a separate task but part of the normal workflow. When capture happens directly from the systems people already use, is automated or near-invisible, requires minimal decision-making and applies rules consistently in the background, adoption improves rapidly. People don't resist record keeping - they resist unnecessary steps.

Well-designed technology removes that friction. It reduces effort and helps people do the right thing without disrupting their work. That said, technology isn't magic. It doesn't replace the obligation for sound record keeping practices - it supports them. Clear policies, accountability and good information governance remain essential.

When capture becomes simple, attitudes change quickly. Once users trust that records are being captured as they’re created or received, that metadata and classification are handled automatically, and that they're unlikely to "get it wrong," record keeping fades into the background. And that's the goal. The best capture solutions are the ones users barely notice.

If I had to distil this into one piece of advice: make capturing records easier than not capturing them. Not through more training, reminders or enforcement - but by implementing tools that respect how people actually work. That's where I've consistently seen the biggest gains, and why ease of capture should always be the starting point, not an afterthought.

Demos Gougoulas is Director of Sales and Marketing at EzeScan.