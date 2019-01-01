OCR Tool Brings AI to Email Security

Trustifi, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) email security company, has incorporated a new AI-enabled feature into its email encryption and DLP (data loss prevention) solution that also works via Optical Character Recognition technology (OCR). This integrated OCR tool scans email attachments such as images and PDF files.

The tool recognizes elements such as a scan of a credit card or a screenshot of a financial statement, and categorises those attachments as sensitive. It then automatically encrypts the attachment, reducing the opportunity for employees/individuals to mistakenly transmit confidential material unprotected.

This new capability improves security for organizations that typically send classified, sensitive, or personally identifying data via email, especially in verticals such as healthcare, retail, and financial services. The OCR scan is especially useful in thwarting instances of phishing - one of the most common ways that hackers infiltrate commercial data stores across-the-board. Trustifi’s OCR feature leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning, building an ongoing base of images to be flagged and encrypted.

"Artificial Intelligence is being heralded as a force that will see great adoption in the marketplace this year," said Idan Udi Edry, CEO at Trustifi.

"When it comes to something as critical as a company’s email data, it’s imperative to apply the most cutting-edge techniques to combat an increasingly sophisticated level of malicious hackers. Trustifi’s new OCR tool is a fine example of that, leveraging character recognition to identify and automatically protect sensitive material that the sender might not otherwise think twice about, since it appears in graphic form.

“While other solutions rely solely on simple text analysis, which can miss many sensitive emails or attachments, Trustifi leverages the AI technology to provide users with a more advanced and effective solution. Our integration of artificial intelligence and automation clearly illustrates how this emerging paradigm can improve daily business processes and better secure our environments."

www.trustifi.com