Ephesoft has announced the launch of Transact 2020.1 with two add-on modules: Ephesoft Cloud HyperExtender and Ephesoft Mobile.

Highlighted features in Ephesoft Transact 2020.1 include:

Web Services: Additional API web services are available with Ephesoft Transact 2020.1, providing enhanced programmatic functions within Batch Classes and Document Types. These APIs allow customers to maintain similarities between document types and index field extraction rules at a much larger scale for those large Batch Classes.

Additional API web services are available with Ephesoft Transact 2020.1, providing enhanced programmatic functions within Batch Classes and Document Types. These APIs allow customers to maintain similarities between document types and index field extraction rules at a much larger scale for those large Batch Classes. Magnification Mode: Magnification Mode enhances text magnification on both the Classification and Validation Review screens. This allows easier view options for users, which will review and validate efficiently.

Magnification Mode enhances text magnification on both the Classification and Validation Review screens. This allows easier view options for users, which will review and validate efficiently. Importing Global Document Types: The Import Batch Class dialog box now includes new options for handling Global Document Types in the Batch Class import process. This upgrade preserves the administrator’s preferred Document Type in the host environment and maintains all index fields and extraction rules as defined during the Batch Class import.

The Import Batch Class dialog box now includes new options for handling Global Document Types in the Batch Class import process. This upgrade preserves the administrator’s preferred Document Type in the host environment and maintains all index fields and extraction rules as defined during the Batch Class import. Silent Installer for Web Scanner: A property file-based silent installer has been created to allow IT administrators to push out installations or upgrades to the Web Scanner client software remotely to the end-user workstations. When utilizing the silent installer end-user workstations no longer need to manually uninstall and install a newer version of the Web Scanner Client.

A property file-based silent installer has been created to allow IT administrators to push out installations or upgrades to the Web Scanner client software remotely to the end-user workstations. When utilizing the silent installer end-user workstations no longer need to manually uninstall and install a newer version of the Web Scanner Client. Language Support: With the ongoing customer expansion in the APAC region, we are working on expanding our languages. Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese and Thai are in Beta.

Also included in this release are two add-on modules: Ephesoft Cloud HyperExtender and Ephesoft Mobile.

Ephesoft Cloud HyperExtender

While the initial release of Ephesoft Cloud HyperExtender was in 2019 in the United States, the platform has undergone many enhancements with the latest version of Ephesoft Transact 2020.1. Customers typically use the Cloud HyperExtender to increase performance by off-loading the OCR function into the cloud. OCR is the most power-intensive process, so by pushing data up to the cloud, users can process their content up to 10 times faster.

Ephesoft Mobile

Ephesoft Mobile provides an easy and reliable way to ingest and upload files into Ephesoft Transact from any mobile device, accelerating workflow and business processes. Ephesoft Mobile uses your mobile device’s camera to capture documents. It includes new and enhanced features such as an improved user interface, live edge detection, foolproof image cropping and enhancement filters to allow your mobile-centric customers to connect with Ephesoft Transact and deliver real-time productivity. Whether you decide to use our fully functional Mobile application or the SDK to create your own mobile application, we have you covered.

For more information on Ephesoft solutions, visit https://ephesoft.com/products/ or contact us here. For documentation, please visit our Ephesoft Docs.