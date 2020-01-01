Fuji Xerox and DocuSign announce APAC partnership

Fuji Xerox has extended its business automation solution offerings with a new DocuSign partnership. This will see Fuji Xerox bring eSignature and Contract Lifecycle Management solutions to the APAC market.

Through the partnership, Fuji Xerox will be responsible for direct sales and implementation services for the region.

DocuSign’s Contract Lifecycle Management solution digitises the different stages of contract execution, including before and after signing.

According to the company, it offers a flexible and configurable workflow that automates different agreement processes and can be used to create a cloud-based platform for business processes.

eSignature and Contract Lifecycle Management solutions can be used together to efficiently work through contract approvals with encrypted and secure digital signing.

In addition, it provides track changes functionality, reducing reliance on email communications and the associated risks of managing negotiations and contracts across multiple channels, DocuSign states.

When compared to manual processes, the digitised solutions offer reduced legal costs, location flexibility, contract renewal, reduced paper waste and improved overviews of current and past contract agreements, according to the company.

DocuSign vice president of APAC Brad Newtown says Fuji Xerox was an obvious partner when looking to bring the solution into the region with greater focus.

He says, “Fuji Xerox is an industry leader and the ideal partner for DocuSign to showcase how its software enables businesses to easily innovate old, manual paper-based processes and deploy a digital, paperless solution, from eSignature right through to contract automation and lifecycle management.

“We are eager to work with Fuji Xerox to spearhead a global shift to more streamlined digital models of business processes.”

Fuji Xerox corporate vice president and executive general manager of the advanced industrial services business group Amane Inoue says, “The partnership with DocuSign underscores Fuji Xerox’s commitment to our customers in helping them communicate better through automation of their contracts and related documents.”

The announcement comes as more organisations are looking to digitise key processes around contracts and agreements.

In fact, recent market trends have shown a rapid growth in the industry with the eSignature market expected to grow by 39% in 2020.

By leveraging eSignature software, businesses can achieve up to 55-78.62% in total savings, Fuji Xerox states. Modern enterprise-grade Contract Lifecycle Management has also emerged as a priority for businesses, and effective contract management is important to the commercial success of any business, according to Gartner.

Inoue says, “As more businesses make the shift to digitise their business processes, Fuji Xerox is well-positioned to stay ahead of the curve on enabling our customers with innovative and comprehensive solutions to help them improve efficiency, lower operating costs and transform manual processes.”

Fuji Xerox is a global vendor focusing on document-related solutions and services, while DocuSign specialises in enabling organisations to connect and automate how they manage agreements.