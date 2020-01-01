Kodak Alaris Appoints ACA Pacific as Sole Distributor for New Zealand

Kodak Alaris has announced the expansion of its distribution agreement with ACA Pacific. Building on its existing relationship with the value-added specialist IT distributor in Australia, Kodak Alaris has appointed ACA Pacific as its sole distributor in New Zealand.

Under the terms of the agreement, ACA Pacific will distribute Kodak Alaris’ range of document scanners and imaging software nationwide. The expansion will extend both companies’ reach in this important market.

Earlier this year, Kodak Alaris won Keypoint Intelligence – Buyers Lab’s 2020 Scanner Line of the Year Award for the fourth time in the past five years. Alaris has a number of new launches in the pipeline (including next generation INfuse Smart Connected Scanning Solutions) and is looking to leverage ACA Pacific’s market reach, customer support and logistics strength to help Value Added Resellers (VARs) in the region grow their businesses.

The decision to extend its partnership with ACA Pacific into New Zealand was an easy choice, according to Angelo Krstevski, General Manager Australia/New Zealand for Alaris, a Kodak Alaris business. “Our long-standing relationship in Australia has shown that they don't just distribute products.

A team of highly trained experts provide a range of customer-centric support services, superior account management, dedicated partner resources and professional services, all of which create and add value to our resellers and our customers’ businesses. This strengthened alliance will enable us to better serve our partners and increase our market share in New Zealand.”

The move follows the recent appointment of Computergate as Kodak Alaris’ Authorised Service Partner.

The partnership, which will see Computergate deliver its expert repair and maintenance services to the Kodak Alaris customer base in New Zealand, will play a key role in the company’s strategy to strengthen its service and maintenance offerings in New Zealand and expand its service portfolio. Computergate will fully support ACA Pacific in its new role as sole distributor.