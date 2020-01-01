Today’s global workforce has experienced fundamental and disruptive changes over the past few months as a result of the pandemic. Organizations across diverse sectors and geographic markets are experiencing shifts in their day-to-day work environment that have revealed the need for greater operating efficiency, connected systems, and seamless workflows across every facet of the enterprise.

ABBYY FineReader Server makes critical document processes much more seamless, streamlined, efficient, and accurate. ABBYY’s FineReader Server 14.2 automatically converts large-scale collections of documents into accessible and searchable digital repositories, enabling seamless enterprise-wide document processes.

For many organizations, the pandemic has ushered in high volumes of critical customer documents. Banks and other financial institutions are navigating the challenge of processing large volumes of loan applications and forgiveness documents. Government agencies are seeing record high rates of unemployment applications. Insurance organizations are faced with high volumes of claim submissions.

For many organizations, especially those operating in highly regulated industries, ensuring every workflow maintains compliance is imperative. Reliable and accurate document processes are a must. Document processing tools that enhance compliance by supporting long-term document retention, organization, digitization, and accessibility are essential for today’s workforce.

Below are seven ways ABBYY FineReader Server 14.2 improves business-critical document processes, even during times of disruption:

1. Enhance remote document workflows

In today’s new norm of distributed teams, work from home and hybrid workforces, simple and seamless processes are essential for maintaining productivity and streamlining workflows.

The new release of FineReader Server offers teams a new dedicated webpage for OCR and file conversion which enables employees to convert documents whenever they need to. The Web page is specific to each organization and enables teams, departments or entire organizations to leverage the solution’s capabilities in one centralized location. With the new functionality in the release, employees can open the dedicated webpage and perform file conversions directly from their browser without having to search for, find and access Shared Network Folders. The feature empowers employees to easily complete recurring high-volume document conversion tasks simply with a web browser.

2. Streamline contract and agreement processes

ABBYY FineReader Server 14.2 offers digital signature support, which enables users to sign batch documents automatically. From executing contracts, service agreements, lease documents, or client agreements, this feature is especially valuable for organizations that need to manage, process, and execute large volumes of agreements quickly and efficiently.

3. Share documents with ease

With an enhanced PDF compression feature, it’s easier to share and email documents. The new capabilities compress documents to a smaller file size – while still maintaining the integrity and data of the original file – which makes documents much faster to open and helps reduce storage costs.

4. Create reliable digital archives

By accurately processing and digitizing large volumes of documents, ABBYY FineReader Server supports organizations in meeting record-keeping and other important compliance requirements. It’s especially helpful for government agencies that need to maintain detailed records of constituent data, insurance companies navigating large volumes of claim document submissions, legal departments and law firms processing large volumes of contracts, case notes and discovery documents, and other entities operating in highly regulated environments in which maintaining accurate and accessible records are a must.

5. Integrate seamlessly

The enhanced REST API enables easier integration with other systems, supporting connected and fully integrated workflows with other vital enterprise platforms.

6. Find documents faster

A large percentage of data within document management systems is duplicate data. This can cause bottlenecks and make it much more cumbersome for employees to search for critical documents. High volumes of duplicates also increase storage costs. With the new release of FineReader Server, users will have access to a new feature that identifies duplicates and processes them accordingly. Minimizing duplicates will make documents more accessible as well as easy to find in enterprise document management platforms.

7. Automatically digitize documents

Today’s organizations need to manage high volumes of important customer and operational data, between incoming claim correspondences, application form submissions, service requests, customer documents, and other vital data. Processing, scanning, and digitizing large collections of business-critical documents manually is time-consuming and error-prone. ABBYY FineReader 14.2 automatically digitizes high volumes of documents, helping organizations resolve claims more quickly, process applications more seamlessly, and streamline mission-critical operations involving important data.

Freeing employees to focus on high-value tasks

The new FineReader Server streamlines document workflows and frees organizations from having to expend significant time, operational resources, costs, or personnel resources that are typically associated with high-volume document processes. In today’s dynamic workforce, efficiency is an indispensable advantage.

Particularly for customer-facing operations, being able to find customer records quickly and easily is imperative, and can sometimes be the difference that turns an unhappy customer into a satisfied and loyal one, or what turns a prospect into a long-term client. Seamless document processes are essential.

Efficiency in document processes equates to more agile time management, greater personnel resources to focus on high-value and relationship-oriented responsibilities, and streamlined workflows across the organization.

The new ABBYY FineReader Server 14.2 enables organizations to spend less time on manual document processes and more time on tasks that enhance the customer experience and positively impact the company’s bottom line.

