FileBound Australia Achieves ISO 27001:2013 Certification

FileBound Australia has received certification for the ISO 27001:2013 Information Security Management System.

This certification was completed by Compass Assurance Services and ensures that the company has established a formal set of policies, procedures, processes, and systems that manage information risks for the receipt, transformation, storage and processing of electronic documents and data in the FileBound Australia cloud environment according to the associated statement of applicability.

“Receiving the ISO 27001 certification demonstrates to our customers and partners that FileBound Australia is serious about the security and protection of their valuable documents and data,” said Lee Bourke, Chief Executive Officer at FileBound Australia.

“Furthermore, it indicates that we have a mature, managed, and verifiable approach to information security that encompasses not just risk, but also compliance and governance.

“The implementation of this information security management system, combined with the 2019 migration to our high availability cloud infrastructure within Amazon Web Services, truly gives us a market-leading platform for underpinning the digital transformation of our customers critical work processes.”

https://filebound.com.au/