Fuji Xerox APAC teams with M-Files

Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific has announced a partnership with M-Files to provide automated workflows and information management solutions deployable in the cloud, on-premise or both.

"The M-Files and Fuji Xerox strategic alliance is a powerful combination given our collective market leadership and deep experience delivering innovative enterprise solutions," said Scott Erickson, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Channel Sales, M-Files.

"Together with Fuji Xerox, we bring intelligent information management solutions across the APAC region using a cloud-ready business model that supports today's pressing need for flexible and remote work environments."

M-files promises AI features that intelligently tag, search and organize content with metadata based on what the content is, not where it is stored. Users can connect existing repositories and systems, such as network folders and SharePoint, and access information "in-place" through a single view, without costly data migration.

“Once again, Fuji Xerox is showing our commitment to customers by helping them manage their multiple, fragmented repositories and enterprise content management (ECM) systems, reduce their reliance on manual processes, and reap results and benefits,” said Amane Inoue, Corporate Vice President and Executive General Manager, Advanced Industrial Services Business Group, Fuji Xerox Co., Ltd.

“With M-Files, we are positioned to support our customers in their transition to the new ‘normal’ workplace, with added emphasis on remote working and collaboration, where the need for a flexible, robust content management system is greater than ever.”