Smarsh Introduces Capture and Archiving Support for WhatsApp and WeChat

Smarsh has announced capture and archiving support for WhatsApp and WeChat, two prominent secure messaging applications that are undergoing rapid enterprise adoption.

Organizations must capture, retain and review employee communications in support of regulatory retention and oversight obligations. This content also needs to be available for search and production in case of litigation, early-case assessment or investigation.

Most regulated organizations prohibit employees from using WhatsApp and WeChat for business purposes because they cannot reliably capture content from the encrypted communications networks. However, by doing so, these organizations lose out on a critical opportunity to communicate directly with customers.

“WhatsApp and WeChat are incredibly popular, global consumer messaging channels that are increasingly being used for business purposes, especially as organizations are supporting suddenly-remote workforces,” said Adam Miller-Howard, Smarsh Vice President, Business Development.

“Smarsh customers now have the unique ability to capture, preserve and review content from these applications, addressing longstanding compliance, e-discovery and governance challenges. This enables Smarsh customers to adopt communication networks that drive productivity and profitability.”

Content captured from WhatsApp and WeChat is supported in native format in the Smarsh Connected Archive, or it can be exported to a legacy solution. Message data, along with metadata, is indexed, retained and available for supervision, legal review or export.

Smarsh customers can consolidate their compliance and e-discovery efforts, and reduce their cost and complexity, by integrating WhatsApp and WeChat content with all their other electronic communications.

Smarsh claims the largest capture coverage in the industry and provides archiving support for more than 80 communications channels, representing email, social media, mobile/text messaging, instant messaging/collaboration, websites and voice.

