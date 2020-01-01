Dynamsoft Extends Document Capture Capabilities to Mobile Devices

Dynamsoft has updated its document capture and management software development kit to allow desktop capabilities to be possible on mobile browsers too. This includes full document loading, image capture, editing, and saving functions for enhanced mobile workflows and productivity.

Facilitating this now is particularly timely as more businesspeople rely on mobile devices as part of complying with COVID-19 safe-at-home initiatives.

Starting with version 16 of the Dynamic Web TWAIN software development kit (SDK), users can capture documents from within a browser on an Android or iPhone smartphone, or for iPad. So, users can experience enterprise-class document management features from their mobile devices. This includes now being able to conveniently digitize a document to the PDF format using a camera smartphone.

At the heart of this is a new image viewer. It provides a unified document capture and management experience across Windows, Linux, macOS, Android, and iOS. Desktop viewer capabilities are extended to mobile browsers that include Chrome 76+ and Firefox 68+ on Android, and Safari 13.1+ and Chrome 76+ on iOS.

These new features are ideal and timely for many reasons. For example, a user can avoid crowds and instead use their smartphone to easily capture tax documents and convert them to PDF to submit to tax accountants.

From the accountant’s perspective, their workflow can be made easier too. They can implement Dynamsoft’s Barcode Reader add-on to more easily track what paperwork goes with which file and more rapidly call up client information too. And, with the OCR add-on, optical character recognition technology can be used to convert image-based documents to editable files for word-processing.

Several other updates were made under the hood to accommodate desktop features to be unified to mobile platforms. For example, for the desktop workstation era, the Dynamic Web TWAIN core modules were originally developed in C++. But to accommodate a more mobile world, all the core modules have been compiled into their respective WebAssembly (WASM) counterparts.

Dynamic Web TWAIN provides cross-browser and cross-platform document scanning support for web applications. Developers need only write a handful of lines of JavaScript code to enable document scanning, uploading, editing, and processing across Android, iOS, Linux, macOS or Windows devices.

Users can scan documents from TWAIN, SANE and ICA-compatible scanners using a variety of browsers: Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Internet Explorer (IE), or Safari. Users can also edit captured documents and save the images in various file formats such as JPEG, TIFF, PDF, and more. These files can be transferred and stored across varying protocols, local or remote file systems, databases, and document repositories.

In addition, there are several add-ons available. A barcode scanner SDK provides enterprise-grade support for the most common 1D and 2D barcode symbols. An optical character recognition (OCR) library enables extracting text trapped within images for editing. And a PDF rasterizer lets users conveniently view and convert PDF files into common image file formats.

