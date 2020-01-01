OpenText adds Governance for Microsoft Teams

OpenText ECM has added the ability to provide information governance and control for Microsoft Teams, making an expanded set of compliance, records management, and archiving options available to Teams users and administrators.

Extended ECM allows users to surface Teams content in context of relevant business processes across the enterprise, creating links with line-of-business systems and applications such as Salesforce, SAP, or Oracle.

“Microsoft Teams has become critical infrastructure for organisations that have rapidly moved to remote work. As more work moves to digital collaboration environments, integrating Enterprise Content Services into Teams makes it easier to access relevant documents while maintaining information governance and compliance policies,” said Lou Blatt, OpenText CMO.

“With this integration, we are providing customers our industry leading content collaboration within Teams.”

OpenText Extended ECM adds important functionality to Teams. Users can:

Access and centrally govern customer content within the Teams environment;

Automate the creation of a Team specific to an OpenText business process;

Synchronise Teams membership with OpenText content management systems;

Archive Teams content to OpenText utilising governance best practices; and

Retire Teams and dispose of noncrucial content automatically using OpenText Extended ECM.

The OpenText and Microsoft collaboration provides information management solutions that embrace and extend joint customers’ existing investments in these technologies, delivered off-cloud, hybrid cloud, or as a managed service on Microsoft Azure.