Fulton Hogan adopts M-Files Information Management

Fulton Hogan, one of Australasia’s largest infrastructure, construction, roadworks and aggregate suppliers, has selected the M-Files platform to accelerate digital transformation.

"We looked for a solution that would be flexible enough to work across the whole organisation, which is a big challenge as it's hard to find a product that fits across our many lines of business," said Marcus Gibson, Group IMS manager at Fulton Hogan.

"We also looked for a solution that would integrate seamlessly with our existing Microsoft, JDE and Salesforce platforms. We have a lot of data sitting on different platforms, and those siloed networks meant a lot of records were duplicated across multiple platforms."

"The Fulton Hogan business is vertically-integrated by nature. We do everything from extracting materials out of the ground to making construction products, to delivering construction projects for government and private enterprise. We demand a lot from technologies.

“We found that M-Files has great flexibility to adapt to new workflows and procedures, and we were surprised at how easy it is to use. M-Files' ability to integrate with other applications, such as SharePoint and Salesforce, means better processes and workflows, much less frustration, and better morale from our staff."

Proposed by their long-time technology partner TEAM IM, Fulton Hogan chose M-Files from several vendor solutions for two main reasons: M-Files' ability to serve all of the business needs, and solid recommendations from respected colleagues already using M-Files. Fulton Hogan discovered that their external auditing services provider, a government-owned entity in New Zealand, uses M-Files internally.

The firm required a solution to address needs ranging from general purpose document control and workflow automation, to support for complex, compliance-related content and processes.

"We started implementing M-Files in the most complicated parts of our business. We picked a couple of major construction projects that had very strict requirements, high-complexity, large teams and vast volumes of data to see if M-Files could handle them. It did. The biggest challenge right now is getting everyone trained and getting it deployed throughout the whole organisation. Everyone wants it," Gibson concludes.