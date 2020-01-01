Hyland adds handwriting recognition to Capture tool

Hyland has announced Brainware Foundation, the latest release of its intelligent data extraction and text analytics software, featuring the addition of a handwriting recognition engine.

Brainware Foundation EP1 includes key enhancements to functionality, usability and security. Brainware users can now opt to leverage Microsoft’s cloud OCR engine through Azure Computer Vision, an intelligent content analysis tool within the portfolio of Microsoft Azure Cognitive Services.

The Microsoft engine includes advanced OCR capabilities for extracting difficult handwritten inputs, in addition to machine-printed text. Extraction can be performed in a single pass on free-form printed or scripted writing without anchors, constraint boxes, colour dropout, or additional OCR/ICR engines.

“Our goal with the Brainware modernisation vision and strategy is to continue offering organisations the most powerful document acquisition and intelligent data capture software on the market,” said Tim Shippy, capture product manager at Hyland.

“The addition of advanced handwritten text OCR will significantly expand an organisation’s ability to extract information from documents and forms, as well as their ability to accelerate downstream processes across their organization.”

Other features within the Brainware Foundation EP1 release include:

- Increased license control in hosted environments: The latest version of Brainware automatically moves runtime license files to a database. This improves supportability and scalability for solutions hosted in multi-server environments. Additionally, users can configure the location, size and storage time of log files.

- Usability and security enhancements: Additional usability and security enhancements provide the ability to reclassify documents earlier in the document separation process, upgraded security and user access controls with TLS1.2, and password masking within solution configuration.

https://www.hyland.com/en/platform/product-suite/brainware