Mako adds value to Racami transactional workflow

Global Graphics Software has licensed its Mako SDK to Racami, the authors of the Alchem-e customer communications management platform (CMM). Mako converts incoming documents into PDF and optimizes these files for onward processing through multiple delivery channels such as email, web viewing, bill payment, and printing.

Alchem-e is widely used by the insurance, financial, healthcare, book publishing, and marketing sectors to support the mass production and distribution of customer communications. Corporate clients are often looking to reduce operating costs, comply with government regulations, speed up printing times, and automate processes.

One of the challenges in the industry is standardizing the multitude of data and print streams that are commonly used. This is important because the variety of file formats and the inconsistency in how they are constructed causes work to slow down or be of poor quality.

Data preparation slows down, printers slow down, jobs are constrained to specific workflows and equipment. Normalization is key to solving this problem and companies use Alchem-e with the embedded Global Graphics Mako technology to speed up processing, reduce file sizes, and produce higher quality output.

Matt Mahoney, executive VP of Sales and Marketing at Racami comments, “As companies mature with multi-channel communications for marketing and transaction processing, they benefit from clean optimized PDF files. We are extremely happy with our choice to work with Global Graphics. We embed their Mako technology into Alchem-e and offer it as a stand-alone PDF preflight tool. Global Graphics is one of the best companies we’ve worked with because they are so responsive.”

“It’s exciting to work with Racami because they regularly bring us new challenges,” says Global Graphics Software’s Paul Hagen, VP of sales. “We investigate these straightaway and because we give our customers access to the product manager their requests are quickly translated into an item for our roadmap.

“Mako is multi-functional like a Swiss army knife. Racami started off using one of the blades to transform incoming files into robust PDFs. We’re pleased to see them using other facets of this very capable technology with PDF optimization. It’s an interesting application of our technology and we sense that they have a growing market presence and great brand awareness.”