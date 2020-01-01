Ripcord and Fuji Xerox in APAC Joint Venture

Robotic Process Automation vendor Ripcord is teaming up with Fuji Xerox to target businesses in the APAC region seeking to digitise content management processes to better leverage organizational data and adjust to quickly changing customer expectations.

FUJIFILM RIPCORD, will combine Ripcord’s vision-guided robots, AI and machine learning (ML) content software technologies with Fuji Xerox’s expertise in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services and document solutions.

Ripcord technology combines hardware and software robotics to process and digitise paper-based records. Once digitised, Ripcord leverages its SaaS software Canopy to make new and existing data searchable and malleable in the cloud.

“Digital transformation is atop every global CIO’s priority list. With this joint venture, Fuji Xerox and Ripcord can offer end-to-end solutions with our vision-guided robots, ML- and AI-powered classification, and advanced entity extraction that meet the needs of the most demanding global brands,” said Alex Fielding, CEO and co-founder of Ripcord.

www.ripcord.com