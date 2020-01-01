65% of SAP Customers Use Automation Technology According to New Study

A survey of more than 200 SAP customers between May and June conducted by SAPinsider on behalf of UiPath found that increasingly levels of deployment of automation technologies to fully embrace digital transformation, maximize process efficiency, and create more fulfilling work-life balances.

For the study, SAPinsider surveyed the SAP community across geographies, industries, and company sizes. It found that 65% of SAP customers are currently using automation technology, with 56% using RPA specifically to empower employees to focus on higher-value activities and optimize processes as part of planned S/4HANA migrations.

The top three automation objectives for SAP customers are: integrating automation capabilities across both SAP and non-SAP systems (58%), standardizing processes as part of an SAP S/4HANA migration (40%), and configuring and executing software robots to automate processes (RPA) (40%).

Further, the study found that:

Forty-eight percent of respondents use RPA from a third-party vendor and 19% use SAP Intelligent RPA.

Finance is the most popular function in which to apply automation (56%), followed by supply-chain (43%) and SAP S/4HANA migrations (39%).

The top requirements among SAP customers using automation are: solution flexibility (82%) and transparency into operational processes and bottlenecks (75%).

To access the study, visit https://reg.sapinsideronline.com/reg/2207/2026/uipath/.