Konica Minolta releases new colour A3 MFPs

Konica Minolta Australia has expanded its bizhub i-Series range with the launch of two new colour A3 multifunction printers (MFPs). The new bizhub C450i and bizhub C650i are next-generation multifunctional devices designed to empower digital workflows.

The new models feature a smartphone-style user interface with a tiltable, floating 10-inch panel that is used throughout the bizhub i-Series range. It features a new card-type quick copy screen and various apps with integrated guidance for a better user experience.

In addition, newly developed widget technology allows embedding and operating functionality directly from the MFP’s home screen, shortening the time spent in front of the MFP.

High performance operation and quick response is assured by the same powerful quad-core central processing unit and standard 8GB of memory with a 256GB SSD, (upgradeable to optional 1TB SSD). The three new A3 colour MFPs offer a choice of 45ppm, 55ppm or 65ppm print speeds.

As standard, the three new MFPs feature a dual-scan document feeder that can accommodate up to 300 sheets, with a faster 280ipm scan speed and double-feed detection sensors.

Newly designed finishers with an integrated manual staple feature are also available as an option.

The new higher-speed bizhub i-Series models also have an automatic intelligent media sensor that can detect paper weight and media type. This helps to reduce user error and unnecessary support requests due to unmatched settings for the paper type being used leading to fewer paper jams, boosting productivity.

