Global Cloud-Based Document Management Solution for HP Workpath

FileBound parent company Upland Software and HP have announced plans to bring Upland’s Document Workflow Cloud solutions onto HP Workpath as part of their continued efforts to modernize the flow of information between paper and digital.

The new offering, which is expected to be released at the end of 2020, is a full end-to-end unified cloud-based workflow platform for document capture, image processing, and data extraction.

Lee Green, Sales Director, FileBound Australia, said, “FileBound Australia already partners with a number of key HP channel partners. This agreement will allow us to build a wider relationship in the HP ecosystem and most importantly provide more of HP’s customers with access to the industry-leading FileBound work automation platform.”

Upland’s Document Workflow Cloud will help HP customers capture and digitize documents from multiple sources (e.g., faxes, emails, scans, electronic content, etc.), extract key content, and then categorize and route the documents for further action.

Once the documents are routed to the appropriate workflow (e.g., digital mailroom, health screenings, HR onboarding), they can be retained for easy retrieval or destroyed based on rules set by the organization’s data retention policy.

“Our customers need flexible, dynamic product solutions that enable digital document lifecycles for their business and that align with their unique requirements, especially in today’s environment,” said Paul Birkett, Head of Commercial Software Solutions at HP Inc.

“Having built a long-standing collaboration with Upland, we believe their Document Workflow Cloud has the full breadth of capabilities our customers are looking for and that will deliver on HP’s cloud-based solution promise.”

To learn more, contact FileBound Australia