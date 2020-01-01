Konica Minolta launches accounting module for small business

Konica Minolta Australia has announced the availability of Document Navigator, which includes a dedicated accounting module for small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs).

Offering intelligent document capture, processing and delivery, Document Navigator provides electronic workflows for paper-based documents. This capture solution manages document-based processes, letting office workers concentrate on the essentials of their business.

With Document Navigator, Konica Minolta is rolling out a new accounting module as well as improving and simplifying usability of the software. The accounting module supports native accounting and billing while authenticating to the device by assigning different policies to a subset of devices, users and domains, which can be monitored and reported on.

Shane Blandford, director of innovation, Konica Minolta Australia, said, “In SMEs across Australia, employees spend considerable time on recurring tasks every day. Documents need to be scanned, processed and delivered to one or more destinations, such as another department, a customer relationship management (CRM) system or an electronic archiving solution. All of these administrative tasks involve a lot of manual intervention for each individual document.”

Document Navigator’s intelligent document capabilities ensure fully automatic document workflows. They make internal procedures faster and more productive, helping to reduce costs and letting SMEs concentrate on their core business rather than administrative procedures.

konicaminolta.com.au/home