UpFlow wins PSIGEN Distributor of the Year Award

Australian digitisation and automation specialist UpFlow has been awarded Distributor of the Year by PSIGEN in its annual Partner Awards.

UpFlow provides several products in the business automation space through a partnership program with resellers in Australia, New Zealand and the APAC region. It also has a team of solutions specialists that deliver advanced and complex digitisation projects.

“This is fantastic news that we were able to secure the coveted distributor of the year award from PSIGEN once again,“ said Steven Chenery, UpFlow CEO.

“The UpFlow team are passionate about supporting and driving partner success through our reseller channel and PSIGEN products make it so much easier due their commitment to quality, high performance and feature rich document capture solutions.”

PSIGEN has been supplying digitisation solutions for over 25 years. The company specialises in high-performance document capture, automation, workflow and management solutions designed to improve processes around the capture and management of paper, digital documents and other mission-critical information.

PSIGEN’s solutions focus on cost reduction, compliance and improved efficiency for any organisation.

The company’s products allow for integration with any type of scanning device, email system, MFP or network folder. PSIGEN users have the ability to organise information in PSIGEN’s PSIsafe document management and workflow solution, or one of 60-plus supported third-party content management systems.

PSIGEN delivers these solutions through a worldwide network of 800-plus authorized resellers and distributors.

Visit UpFlow